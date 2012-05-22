GDF Suez preps bond to finance International Power deal

LONDON, May 22 (IFR) - French utility GDF Suez, rated A1/A, has opened books on what will likely be a multi-billion euro bond to raise funds for its acquisition of International Power, bankers close to the deal told IFR on Tuesday.

The deal will be a three-part transaction, consisting of a three-year, a six-year and a long ten-year tranche, bankers said, adding that price guidance had been at set at 50-55bp, 80-85bp and 115-120bp over mid-swaps respectively.

BNP Paribas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and RBS have been mandated as bookrunners, the bankers said.

Last month, GDF Suez took full control of Britain’s International Power, through a sweetened offer of GBP6.4bn, leaving the world’s biggest independent power producer better placed to win contracts in fast-growing emerging markets.

One of the bankers involved in the new bond said that the combined size of the three tranches would likely be in the region of that offer.

All three tranches are expected to price later on Tuesday, according to lead managers on the deal.