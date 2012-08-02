FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GDF ready to take steps against gas tariff limit
August 2, 2012

GDF ready to take steps against gas tariff limit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - GDF Suez is ready to challenge a government-imposed limit on gas price rises in France, the utility said in a presentation on Thursday.

GDF said earlier that a French government decision to limit gas price rises to 2 percent would prevent it from covering its supply costs, leading to a hit of some 30 million euros ($36.89 million) to third-quarter core profit.

GDF already successfully appealed to the French Council of State against a freeze on gas tariffs imposed by the previous government in the last quarter of 2011. ($1 = 0.8132 euros) (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Christian Plumb)

