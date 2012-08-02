Utility GDF Suez keeps goals in tough environment

PARIS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - French utility GDF Suez stuck to its full-year goals in the face of a difficult economic environment and said it would pay shareholders an interim dividend.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 4.2 percent to 9.2 billion euros ($11.31 billion)in the first half of the year as revenue grew 10.6 percent to 50.5 billion, GDF Suez said in a statement on Thursday.

GDF confirmed it would pay a stable or increased dividend for 2012 and an interim dividend of 0.83 euros a share. Shareholders can receive this in shares following GDF’s acquisition of UK electricity producer International Power, it said. ($1 = 0.8132 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Caroline Jacobs)