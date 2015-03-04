New dawn for corporates as GDF brings first zero coupon bond

LONDON, March 4 (IFR) - The European corporate bond market reached a milestone on Wednesday after French utility GDF Suez sold the first ever zero coupon corporate bond and secured the lowest coupon ever for a 20-year deal.

Since the European Central Bank announced a broad-based quantitative easing programme in January that will see the central bank buy 60bn of bonds every month, many government bonds yields have plummeted into negative territory.

Meanwhile, EDF, Royal Dutch Shell and Nestle have all slipped into negative-yield territory over the past months on the back of QE news.

The A1/A rated issuer stormed the market on Wednesday with a 2.5bn four tranche offer that included a two-year, a seven-year, an 11-year and 20-year, pricing with neatly spaced 0%, 0.5%, 1% and 1.5% coupons.

“Today’s deal from GDF shows just what can be done in such an exceptional market as the one we’re in,” said Pascal Bay, head of EMEA corporate debt capital markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

”The company had no pressing need for funding but with European rates so low, it took the opportunity to refinance its outstanding debt while the time was right. There is a unique opportunity for European issuers right now.

The overall yield was well inside 1% for the 2.5bn deal, which had an average life close to 10 years, he added.

GDF attracted a 6.25bn of orders and, perhaps tellingly, 15% was bought by typical SSA investors, who have been priced out of their main domain in search for comparatively better yields.

This was despite the fact that some investors have reservations around the credit.

One investor opted out of today’s deal because of potential event risk.

“The issuer has built up a small amount of headroom against its reported leverage targets, and management have previously said it would like to do M&A, but recent results were also underwhelming and they may need this headroom to absorb any further weakness in the business environment,” the investor said.

The European Central Bank is expected to reveal further details of its well-flagged bond-buying programme on Thursday.

BNP Paribas, HSBC were global coordinators. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays and CA-CIB were active bookrunners. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand and Luzette Strauss.)