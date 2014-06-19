FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GDF Suez says U.S. regulators approve Cameron LNG project
June 19, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

GDF Suez says U.S. regulators approve Cameron LNG project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - GDF Suez said U.S. regulators gave the green light for the Cameron liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the United States, paving the way for a final investment decision by its sponsors.

GDF Suez agreed a joint venture with Sempra, Mitsubishi and Mitsui in May 2013 to develop the project under which GDF Suez will hold a stake of 16.6 percent. First commercial production of LNG is expected in 2018.

“On 19 June, the Cameron LNG project received the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s order, which authorizes Cameron LNG to site, construct, and operate facilities for the liquefaction and export of domestically-produced natural gas at the existing LNG terminal,” GDF Suez said in a statement.

“The final investment decision of the project’s sponsors is now the next step expected to occur within the very next future.” (Reporting by James Regan; editing by Michel Rose)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
