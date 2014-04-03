FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GDF Suez signs new 5 bln eur credit line
#Credit Markets
April 3, 2014 / 4:21 PM / 3 years ago

GDF Suez signs new 5 bln eur credit line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 3 (Reuters) - GDF Suez said it signed a five-year 5 billion euro ($6.86 billion) multi-currency credit line with a syndicate of 25 banks to be used for the early refinancing of two undrawn credit lines expiring in 2014 and 2015.

“GDF Suez was able to seize particularly favorable market conditions, improving significantly the cost of this liquidity thanks to a fixed margin of 20 basis points,” GDF said in a statement on Thursday.

GDF added that the transaction was 40 percent oversubscribed. ($1 = 0.7291 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)

