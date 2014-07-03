FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GDF Suez signs Mirfa power and water deal in Abu Dhabi
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 3, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

GDF Suez signs Mirfa power and water deal in Abu Dhabi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - French utility GDF Suez said it signed a 25-year water and power contract with the Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity Company as it seeks to capitalise on growing demand in the region.

The Mirfa project will be built at a cost of about $1.5 billion and will involve the acquisition of certain water and power facilities, the development, design, engineering and construction of new power and water facilities, and the operation of the plant, GDF Suez said.

“This new project will allow us to pursue our growth strategy in the region and to meet the increasing demand for both electricity and water in the United Arab Emirates,” Chief Executive Gerard Mestrallet said in a statement on Thursday.

GDF Suez has five power and water plants in operation in the UAE. Once the Mirfa project is completed, GDF Suez said it would operate 10.4 gigawatts of power capacity and 2.77 million cubic metres a day of water capacity. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)

