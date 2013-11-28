GDF to offer 8 MW turbine in wind power tender - report

PARIS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A consortium led by GDF Suez will offer Areva -built 8 megawatt (MW) turbines as two consortiums prepare to submit bids on Friday in a second French tender for offshore wind power capacity, Les Echos reported on Thursday.

The tender opposes EDF Energies Nouvelles and Germany’s WPD Offsfore to a consortium made of GDF Suez, Portugal’s EDP Renovaveis and France’s Neoen Marine, the financial daily said without citing its sources.

The deadline for the bids expires on Friday at 1300 GMT.

An 8 MW wind turbine is a very powerful one and only Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has launched one in testing phase. Areva’s most powerful wind turbines have until now reached just 5 MW.

GDF Suez declined to comment. Areva had no immediate comment. Areva shares were up 4.29 percent at 0859 GMT, while shares in GDF Suez were down 0.15 percent.

Earlier this year, the French government launched a second tender to build 1,000 MW in offshore wind capacity, equivalent to that of an average-size nuclear reactor.

France has set a target to build 6,000 MW in offshore wind capacity as part of a wider target for renewable energy to cover 23 percent of its energy consumption by 2020.

The first tender launched in 2012 was for 2,000 MW. French state-owned utility EDF and Alstom came out as winners of three, and Spain’s Iberdrola along with French nuclear reactor maker Areva took the fourth. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Natalie Huet)