RPT-GBL makes 1 bln euros from selling 2.7 pct of GDF Suez
May 14, 2013 / 7:21 AM / in 4 years

RPT-GBL makes 1 bln euros from selling 2.7 pct of GDF Suez

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no change to text)

PARIS, May 14 (Reuters) - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL) said it raised net proceeds of slightly over 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) from the sale of 2.7 percent of French utility GDF Suez.

GBL retains 2.4 percent of GDF Suez, it said on Tuesday, adding in a statement that it fully supported the group’s strategy and management.

Shares in GDF Suez were trading 3.3 percent lower at 16.175 euros in early trading.

The placement was managed by BofA Merrill Lynch and Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking, acting as joint bookrunners, GBL said. ($1 = 0.7703 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
