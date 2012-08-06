GDF Suez signs new delivery contract with South Korea's Kogas

PARIS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - French utility GDF Suez said on Monday it had signed a contract to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to South Korea’s Kogas in 2013 and 2014, extending a partnership struck in 2010.

Financial terms were not disclosed. GDF will deliver around 1.6 million metric tonnes during the contract’s duration.

“In Asia-Pacific...(is) where the outlook for growth is more promising,” said Jean-Marie Dauger, Executive Vice-President in charge of global gas and LNG. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)