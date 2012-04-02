FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gdf Suez offers to pay final dividend in shares
April 2, 2012 / 4:50 PM / 6 years ago

Gdf Suez offers to pay final dividend in shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 2 (Reuters) - GDF Suez said on Monday that it is offering its shareholders the possibility of receiving the French utility’s final dividend for 2011 in shares rather than cash to help finance an offer for its remaining stake in International Power.

The French State and Groupe Bruxelles Lambert plan to take up the option of receiving the 0.67 euro-per-share payout in shares, the utility said. France is GDF’s largest single shareholder with a 36 percent stake.

The payment of the final dividend for 2011 will be postponed from 30 April to 24 May to enable the implementation of the share option, the company said.

Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb

