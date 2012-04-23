CORRECTED-GDF Suez Q1 core earnings rise 5.7 pct

PARIS, April 23 (Reuters) - French utility GDF Suez posted a 5.7 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings thanks to higher gas tariffs in France and a greater contribution from British electricity producer International Power, which it is taking over fully.

Core profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), rose to 5.8 billion euros ($7.7 billion) in the quarter on revenue up 10.5 percent year-on-year to 28.2 billion, the group said in a statement on Monday.

GDF Suez still expects 2012 net recurring income to grow to between 3.7 billion and 4.2 billion e uros provided it fully acquires International Power and assuming average weather and a stable regulation environment, it said.

It has forecast that International Power will contribute 200 million euros to net recurring income.

GDF Suez’s earnings follow those of International Power, benefiting from its strong presence in fast-growing emerging markets, and France’s Suez Environnement, which saw Europe’s economic slowdown weigh on waste volumes.