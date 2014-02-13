FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Launch of GTT IPO "a question of days" -GDF Suez president
#Financials
February 13, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 4 years ago

Launch of GTT IPO "a question of days" -GDF Suez president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The initial public offering of Gaz Transport & Technigaz (GTT) will be launched imminently, a top executive at co-owner GDF Suez told Reuters on Thursday.

“It is a question of days,” Jean-Francois Cirelli, vice-president and chairman of the French power company, said in an interview on the margins of an oil conference.

GDF Suez owns 40 percent in GTT, which manufactures cryogenic membranes for tanker ships transporting liquefied natural gas. France’s Total and equity fund Hellman & Friedman jointly own the remaining 60 percent.

Cirelli declined to give a more precise date for the IPO’s launch but said it would happen “very rapidly”. He declined to say how much a possible valuation for the full company would be. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
