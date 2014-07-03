FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GDF Suez chief wants to extend mandate by a year-paper
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 3, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

GDF Suez chief wants to extend mandate by a year-paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - French energy group GDF Suez chairman and chief executive Gerard Mestrallet has asked the government to extend his mandate by one year but President Francois Hollande is not in favour of this, financial daily Les Echos reported on Thursday.

The paper said Mestrallet had also proposed the firm’s chief financial officer Isabelle Kocher as his eventual successor in the chief executive role.

“We respect all rules of good governance,” a GDF Suez spokesman said but declined further comment.

Nobody was available for comment at the government or at the president’s office.

Mestrallet, 65, has run GDF Suez since the 2008 merger between state-owned gas firm Gaz de France and water and waste utility Suez.

At the end of April 2012, the company’s shareholders renewed his mandate for four years and increase the age limit for the role to 67 from 65. A further year at the top of the company would require the age limit to be raised again to 68. At the end of his current term in April 2016, Mestrallet - born April 1, 1949 - will be 67.

The French state is GDF Suez’s leading shareholder with a 33.6 stake. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.