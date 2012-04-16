GDF SUEZ sees 2012 net profit between 3.7 and 4.2 bln euros

PARIS, April 16 (Reuters) - French utility GDF SUEZ said Monday that recurring net profit as group share in 2012 should be between 3.7 and 4.2 billion euros ($5.49 billion) while its target for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization would remain unchanged.

GDF Suez said Monday it had agreed to buy the 30 percent of British power producer International Power it does not already own for 6.8 billion pounds ($10.8 billion). ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Nina Sovich; Editing by Christian Plumb)