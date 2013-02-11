FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GDI mulls leveraged recap as sale process struggle -sources
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 11, 2013 / 8:55 PM / in 5 years

GDI mulls leveraged recap as sale process struggle -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Gardner Denver Inc is considering leveraged recapitalization as an alternative, as efforts to sell itself to private equity snag over price and the business outlook sags for the industrial machinery maker, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Buyout firm KKR Co & LP is preparing to submit a final takeover offer for Gardner Denver by the deadline of Feb. 21, but a few other private equity bidders have either dropped out or are no longer seriously pursuing a deal, the people said.

Buyout firm Advent International has put its pencils down, while the partnership of TPG Capital Management and Onex Corp has not done enough due diligence that would allow it to make a final offer next week, the people said.

With the auction showing signs of weakening, Gardner Denver is looking at alternative transactions and has held talks with buyout firm CCMP Capital about investing as part of a leveraged recapitalization, they said.

Representatives for TPG, Onex, KKR, CCMP and Advent declined to comment or did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Gardner Denver could not be immediately reached for comment. The sources asked not to be named because the matter is not public.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.