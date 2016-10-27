FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
GE raises bid for 3D printing firm Arcam
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 6:50 AM / 10 months ago

GE raises bid for 3D printing firm Arcam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - General Electric on Thursday raised its recommended bid for Arcam to value the Swedish 3D printer maker at 6.2 billion crowns ($696 million), a day after abandoning its planned takeover of Germany's SLM Solutions.

GE lifted its bid to 300 crowns per share from 285 crowns.

The U.S. industrial conglomerate, one of Arcam's largest customers, also said it had reduced the minimum acceptance threshold in the offer to 75 percent.

The bid represents a premium of around 61 percent relative to Arcam's closing price the day before the first bid was made on September 6.

GE said it controlled 46 percent of Arcam shares.

The company separately said it would buy a 75 percent stake in German 3D printer maker Concept Laser.

$1 = 8.9103 Swedish crowns Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.