FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-GE recalls 62,000 clothes washers, U.S. CPSC says
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2012 / 9:11 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-GE recalls 62,000 clothes washers, U.S. CPSC says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day of the week)

Oct 3 (Reuters) - General Electric Co will recall 62,000 GE Profile front-loading clothes washers after receiving 19 reports of the washer basket breaking loose during the spin cycle, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday.

No injuries have been reported from the incidents, which affected washers sold at retail prices between $1,199 and $1,599 at retailers including Best Buy Co Inc, Lowe’s Cos Inc , Home Depot Inc and Sears.

“Product safety is a top priority, and we stand behind our products,” said Julie Wood, spokeswoman for the largest U.S. conglomerate, whose wide range of products also encompasses light bulbs and jet engines.

GE’s appliance unit generates about $5 billion in annual revenue.

GE shares were down 7 cents at $22.84 in post-market trading, from a $22.91 close on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Scott Malone in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; editing by Gunna Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.