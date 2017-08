SAO PAULO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Heavy machines maker General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)