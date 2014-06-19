FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GE CEO says revised Alstom terms will lead to price change
June 19, 2014 / 4:30 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-GE CEO says revised Alstom terms will lead to price change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - Ge

* Ceo says ‘there will be an adjustment to the overall purchase price’ in alstom deal as a result of modifications

* Ge ceo says can’t speak for alstom board but believes they see revised bid as “a good combination of certainty and value.”

* Ge ceo says still confident in success of alstom bid

* Ge ceo says ‘we had a great constructive dialogue’ with unions today on deal

* Ge ceo says june 23 deadline for final decision on bid ‘remains intact’ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christian Plumb)


