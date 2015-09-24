FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE to get up to $12 billion in export financing from Britain
September 24, 2015

GE to get up to $12 billion in export financing from Britain

Sept 24 (Reuters) - General Electric Co said it had reached an agreement with Britain’s export credit agency to access export financing of up to $12 billion, allowing the company to create up to 1,000 jobs in the energy sector.

GE said the deal would support orders in a number of international markets including Brazil, Ghana, India and Mozambique.

GE has said it will move some U.S. manufacturing jobs overseas because it can no longer access U.S. Export-Import Bank financing after Congress allowed the agency’s charter to lapse in June. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

