FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GE, Canada gov't to invest in advanced medical research center
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2016 / 4:02 PM / 2 years ago

GE, Canada gov't to invest in advanced medical research center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - General Electric Co’s healthcare division said on Wednesday that it and a Canadian federal government agency plan to invest C$40 million ($28 million) to help build a center for advanced therapeutic cell technologies in Toronto.

The money from GE Healthcare and FedDev Ontario, the Canadian government’s economic development organization for southern Ontario, is aimed at helping accelerate the development and adoption of cell manufacturing technologies that can help treat patients with cancer, heart disease, neurodegenerative diseases and rare autoimmune diseases.

In a statement, GE Healthcare said it sees the global market for cell-based therapies topping $20 billion by 2025.

$1 = 1.4264 Canadian dollars Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.