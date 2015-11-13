FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SMFG aims to buy GE's Japan leasing business for under $4.9 bln-Nikkei
#Market News
November 13, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

SMFG aims to buy GE's Japan leasing business for under $4.9 bln-Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) is looking to buy General Electric Co’s Japan-based leasing business for under 600 billion yen ($4.89 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

The Japanese megabank’s Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co unit will soon get preferential bidding rights for GE Capital’s local leasing business, and aims to seal an agreement by year-end, the paper said without citing sources.

SMFG officials were not immediately available to comment. A GE spokesman in Japan said “this was not based on our announcement and we have no comment”. ($1 = 122.6100 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

