FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China XD Group in talks to buy GE's Prolec for up to $1 bln-report
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 14, 2013 / 4:35 AM / 4 years ago

China XD Group in talks to buy GE's Prolec for up to $1 bln-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 14 (Reuters) - Chinese state-controlled power equipment maker XD Group is in talks to buy General Electric Co’s joint venture with Mexico’s Xignux SA for up to $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

GE owns 49.99 percent of the company, Prolec GE, which makes power transformer products. The discussions are at an early stage, the report said.

GE paid $535 million last year for a 15 percent stake in China XD Electric Co Ltd, the nation’s biggest maker of transmission and distribution equipment.

Prolec GE has annual sales of about $600 million, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. GE was not immediately available for comment, while XD could not be reached.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.