GE says slower-growing China still holds plenty of opportunities
July 20, 2016 / 4:50 AM / a year ago

GE says slower-growing China still holds plenty of opportunities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 20 (Reuters) - General Electric still sees plenty of opportunities in a slower-growing China, even as the government's anti-corruption campaign causes some deals to take longer to get approved, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

GE vice chairman John Rice, speaking on the sidelines of a company event in Shanghai, told Reuters that there was some "level of caution" in reaction to President Xi Jinping's crackdown on corruption, but that the campaign on the whole was good for China and the company.

He also said that the company has no plans in the long-term to make substantive changes to its business in the United Kingdom, where it has a large manufacturing footprint and employs about 25,000 people. The fall in the value of the British pound after it voted to leave the European Union would help GE's exports, he said. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
