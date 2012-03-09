GE holds CEO Immelt's pay steady in 2011

March 9 (Reuters) - General Electric Co held Chief Executive Jeff Immelt’s pay essentially flat in 2011, a year that the largest U.S. conglomerate’s profit rose 16 percent but its shares stagnated.

The world’s largest maker of jet engines and electric turbines paid its 56-year-old CEO total compensation worth $21.6 million last year, up less than 1 percent from 2010, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The increase was due to a $3.9 million rise in the book value of his pension; factoring that out his pay declined.

Immelt last year shifted GE’s capital allocation focus to buying back shares -- including the $3 billion preferred stake the Fairfield, Connecticut-based company had sold Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the financial crisis -- and raising the dividend in a more direct effort to address the company’s lagging share price.