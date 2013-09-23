FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE gets $1.9 billion Algerian power deal - WSJ
September 23, 2013 / 6:27 AM / 4 years ago

GE gets $1.9 billion Algerian power deal - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - General Electric Co signed a $1.9 billion contract with Algeria to supply turbines for six power plants, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Under the deal Société Algérienne de Production de l‘Electricité, a unit of Algeria’s national electricity and gas company, Sonelgaz Group, bought 26 heavy duty gas turbines from GE, the Journal said. ()

The turbines are for six new combined-cycle power plants that will add 8 gigawatts of power in Algeria by 2017 and aim to increase the country’s generating capacity by 70 percent, the Journal reported.

