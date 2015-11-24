FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MEDIA-BNP, CM-CIC, LBP in running for GE European factoring unit -Les Echos
#Market News
November 24, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

MEDIA-BNP, CM-CIC, LBP in running for GE European factoring unit -Les Echos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - ** CM-CIC, BNP Paribas and La Banque Postale are in the running to buy the European factoring division of General Electric, with firm offers expected on Tuesday, Les Echos reported.

** Sources quoted by Les Echos said the offers value the business at between 700 mln euros ($745.2 mln) and 1 bln euros.

** CM-CIC and BNP Paribas are interested in the business in France and Germany, while La Banque Postale is mainly interested in France, Les Echos said.

** No one at CM-CIC, BNP Paribas, La Banque Postale or GE France could be reached for comment. Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9393 euros)

Reporting by Paris Newsroom; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
