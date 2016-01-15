FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Haier nears deal to buy GE's appliances business for over $4 bln - WSJ
#Market News
January 15, 2016 / 4:10 AM / 2 years ago

Haier nears deal to buy GE's appliances business for over $4 bln - WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - China’s Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd is nearing a deal to buy General Electric Co’s appliances business for more than $4 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Haier beat other foreign corporate bidders vying to buy GE’s Louisville, Kentucky-based business, the WSJ said.

The deal could be announced as soon as Friday, although the timing could defer, the paper said. (on.wsj.com/1Zol6nA)

A Haier spokeswoman declined to comment. GE could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours.

In December last year, GE walked away from a $3.3 billion agreement to sell its appliances business to Sweden’s Electrolux AB, after months of opposition from U.S. antitrust regulators.

GE then said it would pursue other suitors for its century-old appliance unit but declined to say who they might be.

The U.S. Justice Department (DOJ) had filed a lawsuit in July last year, asking a judge to stop the GE-Electrolux deal, arguing that it would push up the price of appliances by 5 percent.

Electrolux, GE and larger competitor Whirlpool make up more than 90 percent of major kitchen appliances sold to homebuilders, according the DOJ. (Reporting by Sneha Teresa Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
