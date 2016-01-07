FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE signs deals of $157 bln as part of GE Capital divestment
January 7, 2016 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

GE signs deals of $157 bln as part of GE Capital divestment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co said it signed $157 billion in transactions in 2015 as part of its efforts to divest most of its finance business, GE Capital.

The company also said it has closed transactions of $104 billion, more than half of the target set while announcing its plans to reduce the financing business to less than 10 percent of its total earnings.

An active sales process is ongoing for the remaining international businesses while the company continues to close the previous deals, GE Capital Chief Executive Keith Sherin said.

GE Capital accounted for 42 percent of the company’s profit in 2014. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

