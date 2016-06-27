GE Capital to sell bulk of U.S. restaurant franchise financing assets

June 27 (Reuters) - General Electric Co said on Monday it would sell a bulk of GE Capital’s U.S. restaurant franchise financing assets to three banks in separate deals.

GE said the deals represent ending net investment of about $1.4 billion as of the first quarter and are expected to release about $200 million of capital for the company.

The three banks making the purchases are First Horizon National Corp, Wintrust Financial Corp and Sterling National Bank, GE said.

GE said it would retain the financing verticals that relate directly to its industrial businesses. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)