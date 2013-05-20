FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-GE Capital plans to pay $6.5 bln in dividends to GE
May 20, 2013 / 11:07 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-GE Capital plans to pay $6.5 bln in dividends to GE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say GE Capital plans to pay $6.5 bln to GE, not $11 bln)

May 20 (Reuters) - GE Capital Corp’s board has approved a plan to pay $6.5 billion in dividends, including a special dividend of $4.5 billion, to parent General Electric Co in 2013.

“This announcement is consistent with our goal to reduce the overall size of GE Capital and for it to return significant cash to GE,” GE Chairman and CEO Jeff Immelt said in a statement. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore)

