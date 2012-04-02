FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-GE buys stake in new Enel wind power farm
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2012 / 3:35 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-GE buys stake in new Enel wind power farm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - General Electric’s Energy Financial Services has bought a 51 percent stake in a $375 million Oklahoma wind farm being built by Italy’s Enel Green Power , the companies said on Monday.

The Chisholm View project, which will have a capacity of 235 megawatts, will be completed in 2012, allowing it to qualify for a federal subsidy that will expire at the end of the year.

Electricity from the project, which will use GE’s 1.6-MW turbines, will be sold to Southern Co’s utility Alabama Power Co under a 20-year contract.

GE’s Energy Finance Services previously invested in wind projects in Kansas and Texas built by Enel Green Power, which is a unit of Italy’s Enel Group.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.