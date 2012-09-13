GE investigating second failure of GEnx jet engine

Sept 13 (Reuters) - General Electric Co said on Thursday it is investigating the second incident of failure of a new-generation GEnx jet engine after a Boeing Co -built 747-8 freighter aircraft had to abort a takeoff in Shanghai late Tuesday.

GE spokesman Rick Kennedy said the engine, on a plane operated by Air Bridge Cargo, would be returned to the United States for inspection in the next few days.

It was the second incident involving a GEnx engine since July, when an engine on a jet being tested before delivery in Charleston, South Carolina, failed, causing a fire in grass near the runway.