FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GE investigating second failure of GEnx jet engine
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 13, 2012 / 7:50 PM / in 5 years

GE investigating second failure of GEnx jet engine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - General Electric Co said on Thursday it is investigating the second incident of failure of a new-generation GEnx jet engine after a Boeing Co -built 747-8 freighter aircraft had to abort a takeoff in Shanghai late Tuesday.

GE spokesman Rick Kennedy said the engine, on a plane operated by Air Bridge Cargo, would be returned to the United States for inspection in the next few days.

It was the second incident involving a GEnx engine since July, when an engine on a jet being tested before delivery in Charleston, South Carolina, failed, causing a fire in grass near the runway.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.