FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GE awaits investigators' statement on faulty engine
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

GE awaits investigators' statement on faulty engine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - General Electric Co expects the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board to issue an update on its investigation into a GE engine on a Boeing Co aircraft that failed in a preflight test last month, a GE spokesman said on Wednesday.

Parts of the GEnx engine on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner fell onto the runway and into grass at Charleston International Airport in South Carolina on July 29, sparking a fire.

GE spokesman Rick Kennedy said the roughly 80 GEnx engines in use on aircraft around the world have remained in use as the NTSB has carried out its investigation.

“The other engines are fine and are flying each day,” Kennedy said.

An NTSB spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.