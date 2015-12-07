FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Electrolux's $3.3 bln acquisition of GE Appliances falls through
#Market News
December 7, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

Electrolux's $3.3 bln acquisition of GE Appliances falls through

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Electrolux said on Monday its deal to buy General Electric’s appliance business had fallen through after GE terminated the $3.3 billion agreement.

The U.S. Department of Justice asked a federal court in July to stop Electrolux, which makes Frigidaire, Kenmore and Tappan appliances, from buying GE’s appliance business and has said the deal would push prices up by five percent.

“Electrolux has made extensive efforts to obtain regulatory approvals, and regrets that GE has terminated the agreement while the court procedure is still pending,” Electrolux said in a statement.

Electrolux said that under the transaction agreement, it is required to pay a termination fee of $175 million under certain circumstances. It said GE had requested pay-out of that amount. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)

