GE's Immelt says more U.S. jobs likely to move overseas over Exim Bank policy
#Market News
September 21, 2015 / 10:10 AM / 2 years ago

GE's Immelt says more U.S. jobs likely to move overseas over Exim Bank policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - General Electric Co Chairman Jeff Immelt said more jobs are likely to move overseas from the U.S. unless its government changes policy on its Export-Import Bank.

Immelt has been campaigning to revive the U.S. government’s export credit agency, EXIM Bank, after its authorisation expired at the end of June, blocking the bank from writing new loans and trade guarantees.

Separately, Immelt said he was not willing to invest in India’s nuclear energy industry unless there was an agreement on “common language” on the nuclear liability law. (Reporting By Frank Jack Daniel; Writing by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Malini Menon)

