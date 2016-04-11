GE begins testing GE9X engine for Boeing 777X planes

April 11 (Reuters) - General Electric CO said on Monday it began ground testing the GE9X engine, the world’s largest commercial jet engine that will power Boeing Co’s new 777X jetliner.

Testing of the engine is seen as a critical step towards development of the 777X aircraft family, a new version of the 777 ‘mini-jumbo’ with up to 406 seats that is due to enter service in 2020.

GE has orders for about 700 GE9X engines, the most fuel-efficient engine the company claims to have produced on a per-pounds-of-thrust basis.

The company is conducting the test at its facility in Peebles, Ohio. It will begin certification and flight testing in 2017, with engine certification expected in 2018. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)