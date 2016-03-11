GE Health targets wider profit margins, reversing weak performance

NEW YORK, March 11 (Reuters) - General Electric Co’s healthcare business said on Friday its top priority is lifting profit margins, a move to improve flat margins in recent years when it failed to cut costs enough.

The unit expects operating profit margins to widen to 18 percent or more by 2018, up from 16.3 percent last year, John Flannery, chief executive of GE Healthcare, said at an investor meeting.

The company is poised to triple its cost cutting in large part by engineering costs out and introducing new products. It also plans to derive more revenue from digital services.

“Frankly, we didn’t grow margin because didn’t drive cost down,” in recent years, Flannery said. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)