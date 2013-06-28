FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EXCLUSIVE-GE looking to sell healthcare financing unit -sources
June 28, 2013 / 4:41 PM / in 4 years

EXCLUSIVE-GE looking to sell healthcare financing unit -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - General Electric is looking to sell its CareCredit healthcare financing unit in a deal that may be valued at about $2 billion, people familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday.

GE has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc to oversee the sale process and attracted buyout interest from a few banks as well as at least one nonbank financial services firm, according to the four sources, who wished to remain anonymous because they are not permitted to speak to the media.

A Goldman spokesman declined to comment. Calls and emails to GE and CareCredit were not immediately returned. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

