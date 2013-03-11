FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. political uncertainty could hit capital spending, GE warns
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 11, 2013 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. political uncertainty could hit capital spending, GE warns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, March 11 (Reuters) - Political uncertainty in the United States could prompt corporate America to throttle back on capital spending, the chief executive of General Electric Co warned in his annual letter to shareholders.

“The U.S. faces more major ‘political storms’ this year: the fiscal situation, repeated debt-limit controversy and tax reform. We fear that this uncertainty will impact capital investment,” CEO Jeff Immelt said in a copy of the letter provided to Reuters on Monday.

The leaves the largest U.S. conglomerate more confident in its growth in big developing markets including China, Africa and the Middle East, Immelt said.

The world’s largest maker of jet engines and electric turbines regards boosting its dividend as a “clear priority” over the next few years and plans to make “significant progress” towards its goal of buying back shares to reduce its share count to 10 billion, its level before the company sold additional shares during the financial crisis, Immelt said.

GE shares were off 1 percent to $23.52 on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.