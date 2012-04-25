FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE CEO says U.S. economy improving, Europe "tough"
April 25, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

GE CEO says U.S. economy improving, Europe "tough"

DETROIT, April 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is improving, while Europe remains a “tough” situation, General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeff Immelt told reporters ahead of the company’s annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday.

Asked about complaints about the largest U.S. conglomerate’s low tax rate, he repeated GE’s statements that the company had a 29 percent tax rate in 2011.

“We are in favor of tax reform; we have said that,” Immelt said. “Our tax rate in 2011 was 29 percent, just as we said it was going to be. You had some big financial services write-offs in 2009 and 2010, but our tax rate was 29 percent last year.”

