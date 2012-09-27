FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-GE sees 2012 industrial revenues up 10 pct
September 27, 2012 / 6:51 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-GE sees 2012 industrial revenues up 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show company not interested in big mining acquisition)

CROTONVILLE, N.Y. Sept 27 (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Thursday raised its 2012 industrial revenue growth forecast to 10 percent, the high end of its prior 5 to 10 percent range, Chief Executive Jeff Immelt told investors.

“We like the industrial portfolio and we think this is going to deliver double-digit growth,” Immelt said, referring to the largest U.S. conglomerate’s broad portfolio of industrial products including jet engines and medical imaging devices.

The company would look to boost its presence in the mining sector, and is not interested in buying “a big, underground, mining company,” Immelt said.

Like many big U.S. manufacturers, the world’s biggest maker of electric turbines has been coping with an uncertain economy as worries about Europe’s debt crisis and ongoing budget battles in Washington make some customers wary of investing in new equipment. (Reporting By Scott Malone; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
