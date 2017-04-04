GE must face lawsuit over mercury at former NJ factory-ruling

A New Jersey developer planning to build loft apartments at a site once used for light bulb manufacturing can pursue a lawsuit against General Electric over mercury contamination at the property, a federal judge has ruled.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Stanley Chesler in Newark said disputed terms in a contract between GE and the developer, BRG Harrison Lofts Urban Renewal, are too ambiguous to be interpreted without more discovery in the case.

