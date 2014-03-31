FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GE explores $2.75 bln sale of GE Money Bank Nordics - sources
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

GE explores $2.75 bln sale of GE Money Bank Nordics - sources

Anjuli Davies, Sven Nordenstam

2 Min Read

LONDON/STOCKHOLM, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. conglomerate General Electric is exploring the sale of its GE Money Bank unit in the Nordic region, which could fetch up to 2 billion euros ($2.75 billion), as it retreats from the finance sector, sources close to the matter told Reuters.

GE Money Bank, established in the Nordic market in 1993, is part of General Electric’s (GE) financial arm GE Capital, which is working with Bank of America Merrill Lynch to review its options, three sources said.

GE and Bank of America declined to comment.

GE has said it aims to shift its earnings mix to 70 percent from the industrial sector and 30 percent from the financial sector.

Its banking business, GE Capital, which has a consumer finance and banking business specialising in credit cards, personal loans, auto financing and savings, contributed 45 percent of GE’s earnings in 2012.

The conglomerate has already sold its consumer credit business in Austria and Germany to Spanish bank Santander and floated its Swiss consumer lending business, renamed Cembra Money Bank.

Potential buyers for GE Money Bank Nordics include private equity firms as well as strategic players with a consumer finance presence in the region, the sources said.

GE Money Bank Nordics employs 800 people with a presence in Denmark, Norway and Sweden and is active in loans and credits, credit cards, deposits and insurance.

Bank of America also acted as joint bookrunner on the Cembra flotation in October.

$1 = 0.7258 Euros Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.