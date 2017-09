PRAGUE, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Czech bank GE Money has proposed paying a 19.7 billion crowns ($808.30 million) dividend to its sole owner, GE Capital International Holdings, said in a statement on Wednesday.

GE Money’s parent group, General Electric, said in April it would shed most of its finance unit. The divestment is planned to take place within two years. ($1 = 24.3720 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Susan Thomas)