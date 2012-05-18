FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE says working with Myanmar on possible infrastructure projects
May 18, 2012 / 7:00 AM / in 5 years

GE says working with Myanmar on possible infrastructure projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 18 (Reuters) - GE is working with the government of Myanmar on possible infrastructure projects, its vice-chairman said on Friday, a day after the United States said it had suspended sanctions barring U.S. investment in the poor Southeast Asian country.

“We are looking at healthcare. We are working with the government on energy. Eventually we will look into all of the infrastructure businesses,” John Rice, who is based in Hong Kong, told Reuters on the sidelines of a business event.

“We are looking at Yangon’s power needs, working with the ministry and the government to figure out how we can help reduce some of the shortage.”

Rice, who runs GE’s global operations, said he visited Myanmar about a month ago.

