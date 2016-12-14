BRIEF-Noble Corp announces increase in maximum tender amount in cash tender offer for senior notes by unit
* Noble corporation plc announces increase in maximum tender amount in cash tender offer for senior notes by wholly-owned subsidiary
Dec 14 General Electric Co said on Wednesday that it expected 2017 operating earnings between $1.60 and $1.70 a share, and stuck to its 2018 earnings forecast of $2 per share.
The forecast is higher than the company's 2016 estimated operating earnings of $1.48-$1.52 per share. (invent.ge/2gJLoWW)
The industrial conglomerate said it expected 2017 revenue of about $135 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Noble corporation plc announces increase in maximum tender amount in cash tender offer for senior notes by wholly-owned subsidiary
* Increasing its prime lending rate to 3.75 percent from 3.50 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Dec 14 The pension fund for oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA's employees called on Wednesday for securities industry watchdog CVM to investigate some of Brazil's largest asset managers over allegations of irregularities, a statement said.