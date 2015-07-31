FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US risk panel keeps GE Capital designated as systemically risky
July 31, 2015 / 8:21 PM / 2 years ago

US risk panel keeps GE Capital designated as systemically risky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - General Electric Co.’s GE Capital unit for now will remain designated as “systemically important” - a tag that carries greater regulatory scrutiny, a U.S. regulatory panel announced on Friday.

The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) said that General Electric, which in April announced it plans to shed most of its finance unit, did not contest the FSOC’s decision in its annual review.

The FSOC also said it is planning to keep American International Group designated as such as well. AIG also did not contest the ruling by the FSOC. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Sandra Maler)

