FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
GE names Richard Laxer CEO of GE Capital
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 30, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

GE names Richard Laxer CEO of GE Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Tuesday appointed Richard Laxer as chief executive of its finance arm, GE Capital.

Laxer, who will take over on Sept. 1, is currently chief executive of GE Capital International, which manages GE Capital's international operations.

He will replace Keith Sherin, who will retire at the end of the year after 35 years of service, the company said.

Sherin is also vice chairman of GE and chairman of GE Capital.

GE also said GE Capital will now consist of three divisions: GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), GE Energy Financial Services and GE Industrial Finance. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.